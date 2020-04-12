HARRISONVILLE, MO (KCTV) -- Four more residents at a nursing home in Harrisonville have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of infected residents up to 10.

Meadow View Health & Rehabilitation said the four new cases are in their 80s, 70s, and 50s.

All of the residents who have tested positive are isolated at the facility.

Two other residents are still awaiting their test results.

No new employees have tested positive since previous reporting, according to the facility.

No other information is available at this time.

At least two people who lived at the facility and caught the virus have died.