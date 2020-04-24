KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- KCTV5 News learned on Friday that four additional lawsuits have been filed against the Riverbend Post Acute Rehabilitation Facility in Kansas City, Kansas.
A law firm named Rollins/Kavanaugh, P.C. is representing the families of four people who lived at Riverbend and died from COVID-19.
According to Attorney John Rollins, those individuals are 89-year-old Ruth Baskin, 55-year-old Deadra Block, 85-year-old Joyce Brown, and 83-year-old Eddie Danner.
The suit accuses Riverbend of not following protocols that were put in place by the Centers of Medicaid and Medicare Services, which requested nursing homes to screen employees for COVID-19.
These four lawsuits are in addition to the one that has already been filed on behalf of the family of 87-year-old Okey Long. Coverage about that suit is available here.
That family claims the facility did not begin screen staff and patients until after the first staff member and patient tested positive for coronavirus on April 1 and that by April 3 two more staff members and 17 residents had tested positive.
Additionally, that family claims that the facility did not inform them of the possible outbreak and said they only learned about the issue from news reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.