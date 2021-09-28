KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A total of 39 workers will be resigning from Truman Medical Centers/University Health after choosing not to comply with the hospital's vaccine mandate.
A spokesperson for TMC/UH said, "It’s great that we are going to be keeping more than 99% of our staff. 39 people who chose not to comply with the mandate will resign from the organization this week."
Stay with KCTV5 News for further details as we prepare to interview the hospital's president and CEO later today.
TMC/UH had announced that they'd require all their workforce members to get vaccinated against COVID-19 back on July 26.
In their press release sent out at the time, they stated that they were the first medical center in the region to have such a requirement.
At that time, 70% of their staff had already been vaccinated against the virus.
The deadline for workers to get vaccinated was Sept. 20.
