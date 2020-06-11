INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – A new outbreak of COVID-19 has been detected at a long-term residential care facility in Independence after 34 people tested positive for the virus.
The Groves is located at 1415 W. White Oak and has 400 staff members and about 300 residents. It’s currently unknown which the 34 people tested are staff or residents.
At this time, the cases have been contained within one area of the facility a press release from city said.
The city is working with the facility by providing additional PPE and working to facilitate additional testing.
“Early this week, we discovered a positive case of COVID-19 had been connected to our facility,” said Dee Shaffer, CEO of The Groves. “This individual was sent home after a routine health screening and those they had come in contact with were also sent home following the report of symptoms. After investigation, we were able to determine that the likely source of the outbreak could be traced to one asymptomatic staff member, and our safeguards did not appear to fail. No symptoms had been reported for the previous two weeks or more leading up to the day the individual reported symptoms.”
“I want to be the first person to stand up and defend not only the incredible staff at the Groves, but also the other amazing professionals who work in this very complex, highly regulated, but deeply rewarding industry,” Shaffer said. “We have the most compassionate, talented, and intelligent people working in the rehabilitation and long-term care industry. I am proud to be one and proud of all of us who will continue to do the right thing for our residents, families, staff, and community."
“While we all want to return to our normal lives it is more important than ever that we practice social distancing, regularly wash our hands for 20 seconds and wear a cloth face covering while also limiting our travel,” Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said. “We are seeing an increase in cases across the country as restrictions lift and must remain diligent to ensure our healthcare workers, first responders and vulnerable friends, family members and neighbors have the chance they need to successfully navigate through this challenging time. Facilities like The Groves have gone above and beyond in taking all necessary precautions to protect their staff and those they serve. This is a sobering reminder why diligence is so important as we continue to combat COVID-19.”
