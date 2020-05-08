KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A total of 331 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in the state of Missouri.
According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are now 9,489 cases in the state and 449 deaths.
On Thursday, there were 9,341 cases and 418 deaths. That's an increase of 148 cases and 31 deaths.
There are now 739 cases in Kansas City (at least 16 people have died) and 380 cases in Jackson County. There are also 90 cases in Clay County and 39 in Platte County.
On the other side of the state, there are 3,667 cases in St. Louis County and 1,408 cases in the city of St. Louis.
For more information, visit the DHSS' website.
