KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri updated the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths on Friday, noting that there were some technical and reporting issues so today's report does not necessarily mean there's been a spike in the last 24 to 48 hours.
According to the DHSS, there are 6,625 cases of COVID-19 and 262 deaths.
On Thursday, there were 6,321 cases and 218 deaths.
However, when considering these numbers it is important to read the following two notes from the DHSS about a technical difficulty and delay in reporting that go back to last week:
"Important Update: Due to a technical difficulty identified and corrected yesterday, results from one commercial lab performing tests for Missourians were not submitted from April 16-22. So many of the cases identified as “new” today were actually tested and diagnosed during those dates, so today’s increase in totals is not due to a spike in new cases being identified within the past 24 to 48 hours.
Additionally, there was a delay in the reporting of a number of deaths from a jurisdiction into the Missouri tracking system. So, in addition to the past 24 hours, the increase today covers some deaths that occurred from April 12-22."
So, with that in mind, there are now 472 cases in Kansas City and 300 in Jackson County. There are 63 in Clay County and 30 in Platte County.
On the other side of the state, there are 950 cases in the city of St. Louis and 2,625 cases in St. Louis County.
For additional information, visit the DHSS' website.
