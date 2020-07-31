JACKSON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Jackson County Health Department is monitoring two different coronavirus outbreaks, the largest of which is tied to a church.
Currently, 30 people have tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed at Old Paths Baptist Church between July 19 and July 24.
It is estimated that more than 300 people were exposed during that time period.
"If you attended church services here on July 19th, or the day camp between July 20th and 24th, begin quarantine and continue until August 7, and get tested immediately," the health department said on their website.
The church is located in Independence.
Another outbreak has been tied to Loyal Order of Moose #2414, a lodge that is in KCMO.
Five people have tested positive so far and it's estimated that 30 people have been exposed.
"If you attended Moose Lodge #2414 on July 19th, begin quarantine immediately and continue until August 2nd, and get tested immediately," the health department said.
A link with more information about the outbreaks in Jackson County and a map can be found here.
