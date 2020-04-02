ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) -- The city of St. Joseph said on Thursday night, that they have detected three new cases of COVID-19.
The city said two of the three new cases live in the same house has someone who was previously diagnosed. They are both women. One is in her 20s and the other is in her 40s.
The third new case is a woman in her 20s. The city said she had no apparent contact with anyone else who has tested positive with the virus in St. Joseph.
All three people live in St. Joseph and are at home.
No other information is available.
