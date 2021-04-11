Arrowhead vaccination event

Over 8,000 Missourians were vaccinated this weekend. 

 Missouri Gov. Mike Parson

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The State of Missouri has hit a milestone this week.

It administered its 3 millionth vaccination shot sometime on Saturday, per state data.

The state data indicates 30.5 percent of Missourians have at least received one shot, while 19.6 percent are fully vaccinated.

There have been large vaccination events in Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield.

Though nothing has been finalized, there have been discussions about a second event at Arrowhead Stadium later this year, according to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

