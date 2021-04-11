KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The State of Missouri has hit a milestone this week.
It administered its 3 millionth vaccination shot sometime on Saturday, per state data.
The state data indicates 30.5 percent of Missourians have at least received one shot, while 19.6 percent are fully vaccinated.
There have been large vaccination events in Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield.
Though nothing has been finalized, there have been discussions about a second event at Arrowhead Stadium later this year, according to Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.