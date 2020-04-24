TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said that there were 295 new cases of COVID-19 in the state.
There are now 2,777 COVID-19 cases and there have been 111 deaths.
On Friday, the KDHE said there were 2,482 cases and 112 deaths.
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said at her press conference Friday that the one death had been removed from the tally because they believe that individual was misdiagnosed.
There are now 417 cases in Johnson County and 520 in Wyandotte County.
At least 457 people have had to be hospitalized.
A total of 20,806 people were tested and had their results come back negative.
For additional details, visit the KDHE website.
