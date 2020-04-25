TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – According to the KDHE’s Saturday numbers, there are 279 new cases in Kansas and six new deaths that have been reported.
There are now 3,056 cases and 117 deaths that have been reported.
On Friday, the KDHE said there were 2,777 cases and 111 deaths.
There are 423 cases in Johnson County and 555 in Wyandotte County.
At least 474 people have had to be hospitalized.
A total of 22,143 people have been tested and had their results come back negative.
For further information, visit the Kansas Department of Health & Environment’s website.
