Lansing Correctional Facility generic aerial shot
(Chopper 5/KCTV5 News)

LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- There was another uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases at Lansing Correctional on Friday. 

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, 250 inmates at Lansing Correctional have caught the virus so far. 

In an update on Thursday, the Leavenworth County Health Department had said that a total of 227 inmates had tested positive. 

Additionally, 86 staff members at the facility have tested positive and 20 have returned to work.

Out of those inmates who have tested positive, 51 have recovered and two have died. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.