LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- There was another uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases at Lansing Correctional on Friday.
According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, 250 inmates at Lansing Correctional have caught the virus so far.
In an update on Thursday, the Leavenworth County Health Department had said that a total of 227 inmates had tested positive.
Additionally, 86 staff members at the facility have tested positive and 20 have returned to work.
Out of those inmates who have tested positive, 51 have recovered and two have died.
