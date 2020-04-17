JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) – On Friday, the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment started a new effort to test essential workers for COVID-19.
They are a critical group because they are the people you are most likely to come in contact with outside your home during this pandemic.
Earlier in the day, the Shawnee Mission Northwest High School parking lot was turned into a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic. It was an invitation-only testing event for 250 people. A large sign asked drivers to have their QR code ready.
One by one, drivers pulled up to the front of the line for three hours. Each person was there to find out if they were exposed to COVID-19.
“These are people working at our childcare, daycare facilities,” said Dr. Sanmi Areola, Director of the Johnson County Department of Health and Environment.
Today’s COVID-19 testing focused on first responders without symptoms, hospice workers, employees who provide in-home services to those with disabilities and childcare providers.
The second phase of essential workers should start next week.
“These are people working in our grocery stores, people that are working and preparing food for the rest of us,” Dr. Areola said.
He said testing essential workers will give a clearer picture of just how well efforts to slow the spread are working.
“Frankly, their risk of exposure has been higher than the rest of us,” he said.
Testing in Kansas is limited. Kansas Governor Laura Kelly said she is pushing hard for the state to receive more testing supplies.
“Must be much more robust before we can safely proceed to open,” the governor said.
Governor Kelly said more testing is the key to gradually reopening the economy -- likely in regional phases, but that depends on if we’ve truly flattened the curve.
“If the public health conditions warrant, we might have to extend the statewide stay at home order even further,” Kelly said.
On Friday, the KDHE secretary announced they are monitoring 35 COVID-19 clusters.
Those clusters were traced to long-term care facilities, private companies, the Lansing Correctional Facility, one hospital, and religious gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.