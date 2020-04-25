KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – According to the DHSS, there are 201 new COVID-19 cases in Missouri and 11 new deaths.
On Saturday, the total number of cases in Missouri reached 6,826. There have been 273 deaths.
On Friday, there were 6,625 cases and 262 deaths.
There are 486 cases in Kansas City and 303 in Jackson County.
On the other side of the state, there are 985 cases in the city of St. Louis and 2,718 in St. Louis County.
