OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Many kids will be coming back to school Wednesday, and some will be returning to new masking rules. Those rules could loosen even further soon. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners is poised to vote on whether to eliminate an existing mandate.
More than 200 local doctors signed a letter to Johnson County school district administrators, boards of education and the county’s commissioners urging them to keep the current K-6 mask mandate and add grades 7-12 to the mandate in light of skyrocketing case numbers.
In August of last year, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners voted to require masking for school buildings with kids up to 6th grade. In December, the pressure began mounting for that to be removed. Now a group of doctors is saying “Please don’t.”
“We’re doing this for the kids,” said Dr. Fariha Shafi, M.D. “If there are no teachers, no staff, what kind of education are they going to be getting anyways? Or are we just sending them there to get sicker?”
On August 5, 2021, when the county board put the K-6 mandate in place, the county’s COVID positivity rate was 8.5%. On January 1, 2022, it was 22.3%.
“It’s scary to even think what it'll be once everybody's physically in these closed spaces on a day in and day out basis,” said Shafi
Shafi is an internist who also has a child in Blue Valley schools. She said it’s not about how severely sick kids get. Rather, her concern is about spreading it to others in a time when schools are already understaffed and hospitals are overwhelmed anew.
The letter urges, “…think about what is at stake before you reconvene this week – the collapse of our education and healthcare systems.”
That letter is dated January 3, sent just hours before the Shawnee Mission School Board met to discuss its rules. The school board president moved the meeting to virtual-only after recessing the in-person meeting twice because audience members kept interrupting the health department report.
The board voted in November to end the mandate for middle and high schools when students returned from winter break. On Monday, they held a special meeting to consider changing course to keeps masks in those grades until they could gather more recent data. The final vote was narrowly in favor of keeping the initial plan to makes masks optional for those grades. Masks are still required in Pre-K and elementary school buildings.
Dr. Michelle Hubbard, Shawnee’s Mission’s Superintendent of Schools, would not speculate on whether public influenced that vote, but she did remark Tuesday on what board members are up against.
“It hasn’t been easy on them. They have a lot of pressure. Social media, at their homes, phone calls that are extremely inappropriate and difficult for board members,” said Hubbard during a briefing with doctors at the KU Health System.
At Shawnee Mission Schools, building-specific case numbers could change mask rules down the road. The rules approved include a 3% threshold.
“If at any point a building were to get to 3% of presumed cases or quarantine, then we will return to masking in that building for at least two weeks or until the data is less than 3%,” clarified Hubbard.
For now, her message to parents, students and staff is about respect for those who do or don’t wear a mask.
“At the end of the day, everyone has a personal choice in this with the mask optional in our secondary schools and I just hope that we can be civil in that,” concluded Hubbard.
The doctors note this spike could die down in a matter of weeks, but only with mitigation measures like masks. They’re asking for a mandate to run until positivity rates drop to 5%.
The county board meets on Thursday to reconsider its current rules.
