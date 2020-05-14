KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are now 10,317 cases of COVID-19 in the state. There have been 562 deaths.
On Wednesday, there were 10,142 cases and 542.
There are 838 cases in Kansas City and 407 in Jackson County. There have been 17 deaths in the city and 15 in the county.
There are 105 cases in Clay County and 50 in Platte County.
On the other side of the state, there are 1,512 in the city of St. Louis and 3,973 in St. Louis County.
For additional information, visit the DHSS website.
