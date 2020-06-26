PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Two Shawnee Mission East students who attended athletic conditioning this week have tested positive for COVID-19.
The students did practice social distancing and adhere to all safety procedures, according to an online statement.
Due to privacy laws, no further details are available at this point, but the health department is coordinating with the school on what the next steps will be.
Following contact tracing, the health department will notify anyone they consider to have been exposed to the infected students. If you are not contacted, then you are not considered to have been exposed.
Anyone with questions is asked to call the county health department at 913-715-2819.
No other information is available at this time.
