KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, the Royals announced that two more of their players have caught COVID-19.
Nick Dini, a catcher, and Daniel Tillo, a pitcher, have now both tested positive.
They are asymptomatic.
Other players that have tested positive this month are Salvador Perez, Cam Gallagher, Ryan O’Hearn, and Brad Keller.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.