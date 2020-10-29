INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Two Mid-Continent Public Library branches in Independence will be closed temporarily due to a potential COVID-19 exposure.
The North Independence Branch at 317 W. 24 Highway and the Farview Neighborhood Library at 18109 E. 12th St. N. are affected.
The book drop at the North Independence location will remain open.
That branch will also be used as a polling location on Election Day from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. However, no library services will be available.
The locations were closed immediately after they learned a staff member tested positive for the virus today.
The library is notifying customers they can identify who were at the branches between Oct. 26 and 28.
A professional deep clean will take place while the branches are closed.
