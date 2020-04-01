KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Two Kansas City Police Department members tested positive Tuesday for the COVID-19 virus.

"We have enacted our procedures, including quarantining those who had direct contact with the members. We are all aware that the key to reducing the spread of the virus is to limit further exposure," the department said in a written release.

The department members infected are currently being treated at home.

As of now, the police department has 16 members in quarantine, but that could change at any time.

"We, in conjunctions with the health department, will investigate if anyone was exposed to the members that tested positive," the department said.

This adds to the list of local first responders impacted. Already reported is one Lawrence Police Department officer who tested positive.

One Kansas City Fire Department firefighter tested positive

And one Overland Park Fire Department staffer tested positive.

KCTV5 News has been in touch with the Kansas City Police Union and the department’s media liaison. Neither would comment, but we expect they will be doing so Wednesday.