LATHROP, MO (KCTV) -- Two high school football teams just outside of the metro area are under quarantine and have halted football activities after a coach tested positive for COVID-19 and players started having symptoms.

Lathrop High School and Richmond High School both announced Tuesday morning that they were taking steps for safety after a Lathrop coach tested positive for COVID-19. Players are also experiencing symptoms and waiting on test results, according to the Lathrop School District.

Lathrop and Richmond played a high school football game against each other last Friday.

As a result, Lathrop has quarantined its entire coaching staff and paused football practices for the time being. The school district is asking parents to monitor their kids for possible COVID-19 symptoms. Lathrop also announced its high school is going full online starting immediately.

The Richmond School District did not note any positive COVID-19 cases out of its football team, but because of possible exposure is asking parents of football players to quarantine their kids who were at Friday night's game.

Both school districts are coordinating with local health departments on next steps and contact tracing.

lathrop hs covid.jpg

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.