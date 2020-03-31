BURLINGTON, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Eighteen people linked to a nursing home in Coffey County have tested positive for COVID-19.
Life Care Centers of America says 11 residents and seven workers tested positive for coronavirus at a home in Burlington, about 60 miles south of Topeka.
A resident at the Life Care Center in Kansas City, Kansas, was the first COVID-19-related fatality reported in the state on March 12. Both are operated by a company that also runs a Washington state nursing home linked to 22 deaths.
"We were notified of the first case on March 26, 2020. Some of the residents are recovering in the hospital, and some are receiving care in our facility. HIPAA privacy guidelines prevent the sharing of personal patient information," Life Care Center executive director Elizabeth Stockerbrand said.
The seven associates who are ill are recovering at home and will only return to work when the specific guidelines from the health department are met regarding returning to work after COVID-19.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
As a statewide stay-at-home order took effect Monday and President Donald Trump granted a major disaster declaration for the state, the number of cases grew. At last count Monday, state health officials said that Kansas has 368 cases, up from 319 on Sunday.
State and local officials reported nine deaths, including four in Wyandotte County. The latest two victims are a Sedgwick County man over 60 with underlying health conditions and a woman in her 40s in Crawford County. The deaths are the first in the state's southern half. Most others were in the Kansas City area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.