TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there are now 7,886 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 172 deaths.
There are 1,141 cases in Wyandotte County and 648 cases in Johnson County. There are also 58 in Douglas County.
At least 53,706 people have been tested and had their results come back negative.
They also provided the following data about clusters in the state:
- Corrections: 3 clusters, 917 cases, 5 deaths
- Gatherings: 9 clusters (8 closed) 117 cases, 11 deaths
- Group Living: 6 outbreaks (4 closed) 54 cases, 2 deaths
- Healthcare: 3 clusters (2 closed) 22 cases
- Long-term Care: 24 clusters (10 closed) 591 cases, 96 deaths
- Meatpacking: 9 clusters, 1,791 cases and 4 deaths
- Private Industry: 40 clusters (15 closed) 360 cases, 2 deaths
For more information, visit the KDHE website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.