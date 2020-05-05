KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The department said the state now has 8,916 confirmed cases with 377 deaths.

St. Louis County has the most cases with 3,467, Kansas City has recorded 683 and Jackson County has 357.

The DHSS does not provide information on how many tests were negative.

The most positive cases are in the age range of 55-59 years old.

4,770 cases are female and 4,078 are male with 68 cases being unknown.

On Monday, there were a total of 8,754 confirmed cases with 358 deaths.

For further details, head to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.