Lansing Correctional Facility generic aerial shot
(Chopper 5/KCTV5 News)

LANSING, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday, Leavenworth County said that there are 160 new COVID-19 cases in the county and 157 of them are inmates at Lansing Correctional Facility.

The means a total of 227 inmates have now tested positive for the virus.

Earlier this week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment conducted a mass testing of the inmates at the facility.

Their early results said that about 75 percent of them were asymptomatic.

No further details are available at this time.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.