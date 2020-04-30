LANSING, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday, Leavenworth County said that there are 160 new COVID-19 cases in the county and 157 of them are inmates at Lansing Correctional Facility.
The means a total of 227 inmates have now tested positive for the virus.
Earlier this week, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment conducted a mass testing of the inmates at the facility.
Their early results said that about 75 percent of them were asymptomatic.
No further details are available at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.