FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

The department said the state now has 3,328 confirmed cases with 120 deaths.

Wyandotte County has the most cases with 573, Johnson County has recorded 440 and Sedgwick County has 339.

There have been 23,839 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

1,638 cases are female and 1,670 are male with 20 cases being unknown.

On Sunday, there were a total of 3,174 cases with 118 deaths.