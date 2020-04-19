KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Missouri rose by 150 on Sunday, according to the latest data from the state's department of health.
There are now 5,667 people who have tested positive for the virus and 176 people have died.
On Saturday, there were 5,517 cases and 175 deaths.
There are 418 cases in Kansas City and 268 in Jackson County.
On the other side of the state, there are 831 cases in St. Louis County and 2,214 in St. Louis County.
At least 53,525 people have been tested so far.
You can find further details on the DHSS' website.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.