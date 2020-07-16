JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, Missouri Governor Mike Parson announced that $15 million in grant funding will be spent to help rebuild the state’s tourism industry.
The money will come out of CARES Act funding and will go to destination marketing organizations, meaning “entities that promote Missouri as a great place to visit.”
A release from the governor’s office said, “The funds will be administered by the Missouri Division of Tourism and will grant eligible DMOs funding for recovery efforts such as payroll relief, reimbursement for necessary safety equipment, and the initiation of marketing campaigns with messaging focused on safe travel.”
“Missourians are counting on us to ensure a safe and successful reopening of our state,” the governor said. “These resources will help us rebuild Missouri’s tourism industry and continue to prioritize the health and safety of our citizens, businesses, and communities.”
“This program is part of a focused effort to support Missouri’s tourism industry. When the COVID-19 health emergency hit Missouri, the tourism and hospitality industry nearly shut down completely,” said Rob Dixon, Director of the Missouri Department of Economic Development. “This funding will help our tourism industry make our state’s many attractions and activities safer and reinforce messaging to encourage visitors to come to Missouri and safely enjoy all there is to see and do here.”
