KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

The department said the state now has 5,807 confirmed cases with 177 deaths.

St. Louis County has the most cases with 2,289, Kansas City has recorded 420 and Jackson County has 271.

The DHSS does not provide information on how many tests were negative.

The most positive cases are in the age range of 55-59 years old.

3,114 cases are female and 2,620 are male with 73 cases being unknown.

On Sunday, there were a total of 5,667 COVID-19 cases in Missouri with a total of 176 deaths.

For further details, head to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.