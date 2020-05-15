KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are now 10,456 COVID-19 cases in the state and 576 deaths.
That is an increase of 139 cases and 14 deaths.
According to health department data, there are 848 cases in Kansas City and 425 in Jackson County. There have been 18 deaths in KC and 15 in Jackson County.
There are also 111 cases in Clay County and 54 in Platte County.
On the other side of the state, there are 1,534 cases in St. Louis City and 4,025 in St. Louis County.
For more data, visit the DHSS website.
