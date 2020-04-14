KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The department said the state now has 4,686 confirmed cases with 133 deaths.

St. Louis County has the most cases with 1,851, Kansas City has recorded 346 and Jackson County has 237.

The DHSS does not provide information on how many tests were negative.

The most positive cases are in the age range of 55-59 years old.

2,478 cases are female and 2,153 are male with 55 cases being unknown.

On Monday, there were a total of 4,338 COVID-19 cases in Missouri with a total of 114 deaths.

For further details, head to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.