KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports new cases of the coronavirus on Tuesday.

The department said the state now has 7,303 confirmed cases with 314 deaths.

St. Louis County has the most cases with 2,958, Kansas City has recorded 508 and Jackson County has 309.

The DHSS does not provide information on how many tests were negative.

The most positive cases are in the age range of 55-59 years old.

3,953 cases are female and 3,289 are male with 61 cases being unknown.

On Monday, there were a total of 7,171 confirmed cases with 288 deaths.

For further details, head to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.