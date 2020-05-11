FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports new cases of the coronavirus on Monday.

The department said the state now has 7,116 confirmed cases with 158 deaths.

Wyandotte County has 1,086 positive cases, Johnson County has recorded 604 and Sedgwick County has 447.

There have been 46,993 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

On Sunday, there were a total of 6,984 confirmed cases with 157 deaths.