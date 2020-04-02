TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- On Thursday, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly provided an update and said that the total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state is now at 13.
According to information from the KDHE, there are 552 cases in the state and 138 people have been hospitalized.
6,059 people had their COVID-19 test come back negative.
Around 30% of the cases in Kansas are people who are 20-44 years old. However, the average age of those who have the virus is 53.
Further information is available on the KDHE's website.
