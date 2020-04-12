KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There is now a total of 4,160 COVID-19 cases in Missouri.
A total of 110 people have died from the virus.
There are 308 cases in Kansas City and 213 in Jackson County.
On the other side of the state, there are 614 in the city of St. Louis and 1,633 in St. Louis County.
On Saturday, there were 4,024 cases and 109 deaths.
For further details, click here.
