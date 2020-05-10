KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to the Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services, there are 178 new COVID-19 cases in the state and 10 new deaths.
There is now a total of 9,844 cases in the Show Me State and 482 people have lost their lives to the virus.
In Kansas City, there are 767 cases. In Jackson County, there are 398.
Clay County has 91 cases and Platte County has 41.
In Buchanan County, where Triumph Foods is located, there are 442 cases.
On the other side of the state, St. Louis County is up to 3,804 cases and the city of St. Louis has 1,463.
At least 115,546 people have been tested for the virus as of May 9. The DHSS has not updated that total yet for Sunday.
