KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There are currently 6,321 cases of coronavirus in the state of Missouri as of 2 p.m. on Thursday.
According to the DHSS, 218 people have died.
On Wednesday there were 6,137 cases and 208 deaths.
There are 461 cases in Kansas City and 296 in Jackson County. There have been 14 deaths in KC and 8 in Jackson County.
On the other side of the state, there are 909 cases in the city of St. Louis and 2,507 in St. Louis County.
For further data, visit the Department of Health & Senior Services website.
