LENEXA, KS (KCTV) -- A local Chick-fil-A has had to close its doors after 10 cases of COVID-19 were tied to one location.
During a meeting on Thursday, the Johnson County Board of Commissioners mentioned at least 10 cases are tied to a Chick-fil-A location in Lenexa.
The restaurant's corporate site says the location at 15919 W. 87th Street Parkway is closed due to "COVID-19 Related Issues."
No word on how long the restaurant will have to be closed before reopening the location again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.