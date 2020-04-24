KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- According to new official numbers, 28 people at the Riverbend facility in KCK have died from COVID-19 and 102 have been infected.
That's an increase of one new death and eight new cases.
According to previous reporting on Wednesday, there were 94 cases and 27 deaths. There was no update on Thursday.
The Unified Government Public Health Department said that all residents had been previously tested and a small number tested negative.
However, Riverbend recently retested those who had their results come back negative and some of them have now tested positive.
The health department said that it's possible some of the initial tests performed were "false negatives."
Therefore, as a precaution, Riverbend has separated those who've tested negative and put them on a separate floor of the building.
On Thursday, KCTV5 News reported that one family had filed a lawsuit against Riverbend in connection with their relative's death. That report can be read here.
