Linn County, KS (KCTV/KSMO) -- The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Linn County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide in Linn County.
Police say a Garnett, KS woman was killed when her vehicle was struck on Tuesday in the 1800 block of Keitel Road in Parker, KS.
A KBI news release says James Allen, 42, was driving his pickup truck when he hit his 70-year-old mother, Charlotte Grimes.
Grimes was driving a passenger car.
Investigators believe Allen intentionally struck the car his mother was driving a second time.
Allen has been booked into the Bourbon County Jail and formal second-degree murder charges are pending.
