Click here for updates on this story
ATLANTA (WGCL) -- Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead.
The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. on Joseph E. Boone near West Lake Drive in northwest Atlanta.
According to an Atlanta police spokesperson, officers responded to a person shot call at the Exxon gas station on Joseph E. Boone, near West Lake Drive. Officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and he was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition.
While at the scene, police officers followed a trail of blood to a nearby apartment building. Police entered the apartment and found a 23-year-old woman dead from at least one gunshot wound. Also, officers found a one-year-old toddler unharmed inside of the apartment.
A police source told CBS46 the shooting may be connected to the woman’s ex-boyfriend.
Detectives are reviewing nearby security camera footage, and they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.