WALNUT CREEK, California (KGO) -- Walnut Creek police arrested 32-year-old Shayne Guerrero in connection with a loud explosion that happened Monday night and say they confiscated about $2,500 worth of fireworks from his home.
The boom happened in between two buildings on the corner of Mt. Pisgah Road and Mt. Diablo Boulevard, across from Safeway and a block away from Nordstrom in Walnut Creek's Broadway Plaza. Residents say they heard it, but did not know what it was.
"It just sounded like this huge boom. I thought maybe construction fell over or maybe a car crash," Nadine Hugg said Tuesday morning.
