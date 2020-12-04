Click here for updates on this story
MIAMI COUNTY, IN (WBND) -- A Benton Harbor woman was arrested for allegedly driving 116 mph with a one-year-old child in asleep in the front seat without a car seat or seat belt, according to Indiana State Police.
An off-duty trooper was traveling on US 31 near CR 1200 North in Miami county around 5 p.m. Wednesday when he witnessed a Nissan driving at a high rate of speed.
He activated his in-car radar and clocked the vehicle eat 116 mph in a 60 mph zone, reports said.
The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
In the front passenger seat, the trooper saw a one-year-old girl sleeping. She was not in a child safety seat or seat belt, reports said.
The driver, 24-year-old Destanie Maree-Daryell Washington was driving with a suspended license, according to police.
Washington was taken into custody on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent and reckless driving.
She was also cited for not having a valid driver’s license and failure to use a child restraint.
The child was released into the care of a family member.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.