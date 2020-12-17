Click here for updates on this story
Kansas City, MO (KMBC) -- On Wednesday, a Jackson County, Missouri, judge found Kevin O. Hurley guilty of second-degree murder in the December 2015 fatal beating of Brandy K. Helbock-Castaneda.
Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Hurley will be sentenced at a future date after a sentencing assessment report is completed.
Castaneda's sister reported seeing her last on Dec. 5, 2015. Castaneda's body was found in a black trash bag near 49th Street and Brooklyn Avenue on Jan. 8, 2016.
According to court documents, a DNA sample taken from Castaneda's ankle matched that of Hurley, who had served a prison sentence and is serving life with parole for murder.
Hurley denied knowing Castaneda, investigators said.
Further testing showed that DNA from a rope around the victim's hips matched Hurley's or someone in his paternal lineage.
Authorities said Hurley's son was excluded as a potential contributor of DNA.
