(CNN) -- Los comandos colombianos acusados de participar en el asesinato del presidente de Haití, Jovenel Moïse, fueron contratados para detener al líder y entregarlo a la policía estadounidense, anunció el jueves la policía colombiana.
El presidente debía ser detenido y entregado a la Agencia Antidrogas de Estados Unidos por Duberney Capador y German Rivera, dijo el jefe de la policía colombiana, el general Jorge Vargas, en una conferencia de prensa en Bogotá este jueves por la mañana.
