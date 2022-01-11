WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- Contact tracing efforts cannot keep up with the surge of positive COVID-19 cases in many communities around the country, including in Wyandotte County. On average, 490 people a day are testing positive for COVID in Wyandotte County.
Previously, contact tracers in Wyandotte County were able to contact nearly every positive COVID case that they received.
Public health officials in Wyandotte County are now seeing an unprecedented number of people getting tested for COVID. They are testing about 600-700 people a day. About 65% of the people who are getting tested, are testing positive for COVID.
“We’ve seen a huge increase in the number of cases that we are receiving each day, so that does make it impossible to contact trace every single case,” said Elizabeth Groenweghe, Chief Epidemiologist for the Unified Government Public Health Department of Wyandotte County. “Sixty-five percent is the highest we’ve ever seen it. It’s very concerning. It tells us there is a high level of spread of COVID in Wyandotte County right now.”
Not everyone who tests positive will receive a call from a contact tracer in Wyandotte County.
“We are prioritizing the cases we are receiving to utilize the resources and staff we have as best we can,” Groenweghe said. “We are definitely prioritizing those younger age groups; kids that are in school, as well as young adults that might be out in the work force.”
Groenweghe said it is important for people to know what to do if they test positive for COVID.
“You will need to stay home for at least five days,” Groenweghe said. “If you don’t have any symptoms at all, it’s five days from when you tested positive.”
Those who test positive are encouraged to reach out and inform anyone they’ve been in close contact with, including someone they’ve been within 6 feet of for 10 minutes or longer.
Because of the high number of positive cases in Wyandotte County, health department staff recommend wearing high-quality masks such as a N95 or KN95 when in public places. For more info on quarantine and isolation guidelines, click here.
Booster shots are available for ages 12+ in Wyandotte County at the Kmart location at 7836 State Ave in KCK every Friday from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m..
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.