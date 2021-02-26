ST. LOUIS, MO (AP/KCTV) - A conservative icon has returned to his home state of Missouri for the final time. Talk radio host Rush Limbaugh was buried Wednesday in a private cemetery in St. Louis during a private ceremony. The family did not identify the cemetery where Limbaugh was buried. Limbaugh died Feb. 17, a year after announcing he had lung cancer. Additional celebrations of Limbaugh's life are planned in the future both virtually and in his hometown of Cape Girardeau, Missouri. Limbaugh was a leading voice of the Republican party and conservative movement for decades with a daily radio show that was broadcast on more than 600 U.S. stations for more than 30 years.

