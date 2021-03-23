The top social media execs are about to face off with Washington lawmakers again.
Congress is set to grill the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter about misinformation and online extremism on Thursday. It will be the executives' first appearance before lawmakers since the Jan. 6 Capitol riots and the rollout of the coronavirus vaccine.
Have questions about the hearing? Send them over and we'll answer as many as we can on our streaming show Thursday before the hearing.
