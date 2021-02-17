On Thursday, the US House Financial Services Committee will the chief executives of Robinhood and other companies involved in last month's GameStop stock rally.
The hearing is being driven by concerns in Washington about the fundamental fairness of the modern market. The trading frenzy shined a bright light on the free trading boom set off by Robinhood, the role of high-speed trading firms and the populist angst at the heart of the Reddit mob.
Send us your questions and we'll answer as many as we can on our streaming show Thursday before the hearing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.