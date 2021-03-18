(CNN Español) — El pleno de Congreso de España aprobó este jueves la regularización de la eutanasia en el país.
Tras conseguir este último aval, la ley entrará en vigor tres meses después de ser publicada en el Boletín Oficial del Estado. Con esta iniciativa legislativa en marcha, aquellos mayores de edad nacionales o residentes en España y que acrediten una enfermedad grave, crónica e incurable que les cause un gran sufrimiento podrán acceder a la ayuda para morir. La prestación será financiada públicamente, aunque se ofrecerá tanto en centros públicos como privados.
